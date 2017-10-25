Catholic World News

Pope writes introduction to book on Latin America

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In 2005, Guzmán Carriquiry, a Uruguayan layman who has worked for the Vatican since the 1970s, published a book on Latin America, for which Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio wrote an introduction. Carriquiry has written a revised edition of his work, and Pope Francis has written a new introduction.

