Catholic World News
Pope writes introduction to book on Latin America
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano
CWN Editor's Note: In 2005, Guzmán Carriquiry, a Uruguayan layman who has worked for the Vatican since the 1970s, published a book on Latin America, for which Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio wrote an introduction. Carriquiry has written a revised edition of his work, and Pope Francis has written a new introduction.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!