Catholic World News
Syriac Catholic patriarch calls on Trump administration to help persecuted Christians
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for background information on the Syriac Catholic Church.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!