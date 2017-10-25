Catholic World News
Vatican diplomat discusses appreciation for Holy See’s role at United Nations
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, a Slovenian, represents the Holy See at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!