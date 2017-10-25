Catholic World News

October 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began his 10/24 homily by reflecting on the first reading at Mass (Romans 5:12-21).

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!