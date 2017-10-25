Catholic World News
Pope’s weekday Mass homily: meditate on Christ’s Passion to enter into His mystery
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began his 10/24 homily by reflecting on the first reading at Mass (Romans 5:12-21).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!