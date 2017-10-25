Catholic World News
Boko Haram unleashes suicide bombers on Maiduguri, kills 16
October 25, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Maiduguri is a predominantly Muslim city in northeastern Nigeria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
