Catholic World News
Catalans plan human shield to block Madrid takeover
October 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on Bloomberg
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Barcelona has not weighed in on the recent developments.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!