Vatican Secretary of State: need for water is among ‘most serious challenges to the international community’

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivered his remarks at an international summit devoted to “Water and Climate: Meeting of the Great Rivers of the World.” Cardinal Parolin also read out a papal message to the summit.

