Resignations and appointments (10/25)

October 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed an apostolic administrator for a Zimbabwe diocese (its bishop died on 10/15) and named a nuncio as the Holy See’s permanent observer at the Economic Community of West African States.

