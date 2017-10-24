Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: nations have a right to control immigration

October 24, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference in Poland, Cardinal Robert Sarah said that nations have the right to distinguish between refugees who flee from persecution and “economic migrants” who simply want a better life. Cardinal Sarah also remarked that since the fall of Communism, Europe has been struggling with materialist ideologies and “is now plunging into nihilism.”

