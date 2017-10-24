Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop: Amazon Synod should support married priests, female deacons

October 24, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Erwin Kräutler, the retired leader of Brazil’s Xingu diocese, has said that he hopes the 2019 Synod for the Amazon region will support the ordination of married men as priests and women as permanent deacons. Bishop Kräutler, who remains secretary of the Brazilian bishops’ conference, said the steps are necessary because of a “horrendous” shortage of priests.

