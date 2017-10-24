Catholic World News

British court invalidates sex-segregated classes in co-ed faith schools

October 24, 2017

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that a Muslim school’s practice of separating boys and girls violates the Equality Act of 2010. Two judges noted that the ruling will affect some Jewish and Christian schools.

