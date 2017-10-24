Catholic World News
British court invalidates sex-segregated classes in co-ed faith schools
October 24, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that a Muslim school’s practice of separating boys and girls violates the Equality Act of 2010. Two judges noted that the ruling will affect some Jewish and Christian schools.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
