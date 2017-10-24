Catholic World News
Papal message to summit on water, climate
October 24, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope “trusts that the threat posed by climate change to our brothers and sisters in the most vulnerable countries can find timely and effective responses,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said in a message to an international summit devoted to “Water and Climate: Meeting of the Great Rivers of the World.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
