Papal message to summit on water, climate

October 24, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope “trusts that the threat posed by climate change to our brothers and sisters in the most vulnerable countries can find timely and effective responses,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said in a message to an international summit devoted to “Water and Climate: Meeting of the Great Rivers of the World.”

