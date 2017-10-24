Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on relation between God, Caesar

October 24, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks during his 10/22 Angelus address on Matthew 22:15-21 (video). Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Francis spoke of the beatification of 109 Claretian martyrs, referred to World Mission Sunday, and prayed for peace in Kenya.

