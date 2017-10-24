Catholic World News
Pope Francis reflects on relation between God, Caesar
October 24, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks during his 10/22 Angelus address on Matthew 22:15-21 (video). Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Francis spoke of the beatification of 109 Claretian martyrs, referred to World Mission Sunday, and prayed for peace in Kenya.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!