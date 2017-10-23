Catholic World News

Lust for money leads to wars, causes starvation, Pope tells congregation

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on October 20, Pope Francis said that the love of money causes the starvation of children. He pointed to the 200,000 Rohingya children who are living in refugee camps, “who hardly eat and are malnourished.” He added that wars are also a product of lust for money.

