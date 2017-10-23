Catholic World News

Chinese official: Pope must not interfere in internal affairs

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Wang Zuoan, the Chinese government’s director of religious affairs, said that although Pope Francis has been friendly, the Vatican must agree to sever ties with Taiwan and recognize Beijing’s control over internal Chinese affairs—including the affairs of the Catholic Church in China.

