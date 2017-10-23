Catholic World News

Filipino President Duterte pays respects to deceased cardinal

October 23, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Temporarily setting aside his differences with the Filipino hierarchy, President Duterte visited the wake of Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, noting the Cardinal Vidal had been the first prelate to visit him after his election in 2016.

