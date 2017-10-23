Action Alert!
Your gift now will be matched!  The key this week is to receive 115 gifts of any size.  We need 10 more gifts by Monday noon.  Jump in!
Catholic World News

Filipino President Duterte pays respects to deceased cardinal

October 23, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Temporarily setting aside his differences with the Filipino hierarchy, President Duterte visited the wake of Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, noting the Cardinal Vidal had been the first prelate to visit him after his election in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Nicholas and Alexandra