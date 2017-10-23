Catholic World News

October 23, 2017

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The 92-year-old cross honors those who died in World War I.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!