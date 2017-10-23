Catholic World News
Appeals court: cross on Maryland highway median violates Constitution
October 23, 2017
Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The 92-year-old cross honors those who died in World War I.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
