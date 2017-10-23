Catholic World News
A 25-year-old Church: the challenges of mission in Mongolia
October 23, 2017
» Continue to this story on Omnis Terra
CWN Editor's Note: 1,300 Mongolians have been baptized in the last 25 years, and the 1st native-born priest was ordained last year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
