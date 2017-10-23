Catholic World News

109 Claretian martyrs beatified in Barcelona

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the 10/21 beatification Mass in Sagrada Família Basilica. The 109 martyrs were slain during the Spanish Civil War.

