Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat’s statement on ‘safe, orderly, and regular migration’

October 23, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: “Indubitably, every state has the sovereign right and responsibility to regulate the movement of people and should do so with a clear system of migration laws,” Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said at a UN meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Nonetheless, “states should avoid the criminalization of irregular migrants” (p. 7).

