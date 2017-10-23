Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper tribute to Bishop Hu Xiande

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese prelate, who died on 9/25, “suffered greatly for the Church during his lifetime, and despite the trials, he persevered in the faith and in fidelity to the Pope” (p. 2). Click here for an AsiaNews profile of the bishop.

