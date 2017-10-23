Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official: Europe without Christ is ‘destined to annihilation’

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “I think the immigration policy of most countries of the EU is very shortsighted and in the long run it may bring disastrous results for European identity,” Metropolitan Hilarion said in an interview. “I also believe Europe, which denies its own Christian identity and Christian roots, will be destined to annihilation.”

