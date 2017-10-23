Catholic World News
Florida layman has put up hundreds of pro-life billboards
October 23, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Ed Daccarett is responsible for over 1,000 pro-life ads, including 300 billboards, nearly 600 bus ads, and nearly 150 ads on taxis and train platforms.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
