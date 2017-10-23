Action Alert!
Pope Francis declares October 2019 to be ‘extraordinary missionary month’

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Scroll down for an English translation of the Pope’s letter. Recalling that 2019 is the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud, Pope Benedict XV’s apostolic letter on the propagation of the faith, Pope Francis called for a renewed missionary commitment in the Church.

