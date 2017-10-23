Action Alert!
Help the disabled encounter Christ, Pope tells catechists

October 23, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks to participants in a conference on catechesis and persons with disabilities. The Pope also decried “the eugenic tendency to suppress unborn children when they are shown to have some form of imperfection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
