Help the disabled encounter Christ, Pope tells catechists

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks to participants in a conference on catechesis and persons with disabilities. The Pope also decried “the eugenic tendency to suppress unborn children when they are shown to have some form of imperfection.”

