Pope addresses Brazilian seminarians

October 23, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the 300th anniversary of the finding of the statue of Our Lady of Aparecida, the Pope commented on the spiritual, academic, human, and pastoral dimensions of the priesthood. He also said that amid corruption scandals in civil society, “Brazil needs her priests to be a sign of hope.”

