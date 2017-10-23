Catholic World News
Pope addresses Brazilian seminarians
October 23, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the 300th anniversary of the finding of the statue of Our Lady of Aparecida, the Pope commented on the spiritual, academic, human, and pastoral dimensions of the priesthood. He also said that amid corruption scandals in civil society, “Brazil needs her priests to be a sign of hope.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!