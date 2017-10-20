Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate demands end to ethnic violence

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Jos, the president of the Nigerian bishops’ conference, decried a new outbreak of bloodshed in the Plateau state, where at least 29 people were killed in an attack on a primary school. The archbishop called for an end to the violence, caused by clashes between the Irigwe and Fulani tribes. He criticized government forces for their failure to stop the kilings.

