In Syria everyone suffers, but Christians are most vulnerable, says Vatican ambassador

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “If we talk about suffering, everyone is in the same boat,” Archbishop Mario Zenari told Crux. “But if we look at the risks, it is greater for minorities, and therefore for Christians.”

