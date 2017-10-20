Action Alert!
In Syria everyone suffers, but Christians are most vulnerable, says Vatican ambassador

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “If we talk about suffering, everyone is in the same boat,” Archbishop Mario Zenari told Crux. “But if we look at the risks, it is greater for minorities, and therefore for Christians.”

