Catholic World News

Saudi Arabia creates panel to study Mohammed’s teaching, eliminate calls to violence

October 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: King Salman has announced that a panel of Islamic scholars will be asked to study to hadith—the sayings attributed to Mohammed—and “eliminate fake and extremist texts.” In particular, he said, the panel should root out texts that “justify the commission of crimes, murder, and terrorist acts.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.