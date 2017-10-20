Catholic World News

House Speaker Ryan headlines Al Smith dinner

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was the featured speaker at the annual Al Smith dinner, raising funds for Catholic charities in New York. Actress Patricia Heaton shared the spotlight in the event, which raised almost $3.5 million.

The Al Smith dinner has caused controversy in past years, because presidential candidates—including those who are at odds with Church teachings—have traditionally been invited to speak.

