Polish primate warns priests not to join anti-immigration protests

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno, the primate of Poland, said forbade priests of his archdiocese from participation in anti-immigrant demonstrations. “Any priest who joins will be suspended,” he warned. “Christ suffers in refugees and we need to open up to these refugees.”

