Papal book on the Our Father to be published in November

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The book consists of a conversation between Pope Francis and Father Marco Pozza, an Italian theologian and prison chaplain. The head of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication announced that a 9-part TV series related to the book will be broadcast beginning 10/25.

