Papal book on the Our Father to be published in November
October 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The book consists of a conversation between Pope Francis and Father Marco Pozza, an Italian theologian and prison chaplain. The head of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication announced that a 9-part TV series related to the book will be broadcast beginning 10/25.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
