Iraqi forces advance to retake Kurdish-held territory near Mosul
October 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic patriarch pleaded for national unity amid conflict between the Baghdad government and the Kurds.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
