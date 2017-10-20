Catholic World News
US surgical abortion rate drops 25% over 6 years
October 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com
CWN Editor's Note: “Abortions dropped from 19.4 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age (15 to 44) in 2008 to 14.6 per 1,000 in 2014,” according to the report, with the largest decline among teens.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
