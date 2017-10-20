Catholic World News

US surgical abortion rate drops 25% over 6 years

October 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: “Abortions dropped from 19.4 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age (15 to 44) in 2008 to 14.6 per 1,000 in 2014,” according to the report, with the largest decline among teens.

