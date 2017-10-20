Catholic World News
Vatican hosts conference on disability and catechesis
October 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The 3-day conference is hosted by the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
