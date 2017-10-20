Action Alert!
FAO leader: Pope is ‘one of the few indispensable people in the world’

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: José Graziano da Silva, the Brazilian-American head of the Food and Agricultural Organization, praised the Pontiff after he called for a change in lifestyles to end world hunger.

