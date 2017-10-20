Catholic World News
FAO leader: Pope is ‘one of the few indispensable people in the world’
October 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: José Graziano da Silva, the Brazilian-American head of the Food and Agricultural Organization, praised the Pontiff after he called for a change in lifestyles to end world hunger.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!