Catholic World News

Pope’s weekday Mass homily (10/19): the gift of God’s salvation opens the door to all

October 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on Lk. 11:47-54, the Pope warned that “the Pharisees, doctors of the law are not people of the past, even today there are many of them.” He cited the example of “parish priests who did not baptize the children of the mothers because they were not born in canonical marriage.” At root, he added, is the loss of a close relationship with the Lord, along with a “dull mindset that believes in the self-sufficiency of salvation with the fulfillment of the law.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.