Pope’s weekday Mass homily (10/19): the gift of God’s salvation opens the door to all
October 20, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Preaching on Lk. 11:47-54, the Pope warned that “the Pharisees, doctors of the law are not people of the past, even today there are many of them.” He cited the example of “parish priests who did not baptize the children of the mothers because they were not born in canonical marriage.” At root, he added, is the loss of a close relationship with the Lord, along with a “dull mindset that believes in the self-sufficiency of salvation with the fulfillment of the law.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!