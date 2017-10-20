Catholic World News
Methodist leader reflects on dialogue with Catholic Church
October 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: On 10/19, Pope Francis received a World Methodist Council delegation and saluted 50 years of ecumenical dialogue. John Wesley founded the Methodist movement within the Church of England in 1738; in time, it became a separate ecclesial community.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
