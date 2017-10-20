Catholic World News

Methodist leader reflects on dialogue with Catholic Church

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: On 10/19, Pope Francis received a World Methodist Council delegation and saluted 50 years of ecumenical dialogue. John Wesley founded the Methodist movement within the Church of England in 1738; in time, it became a separate ecclesial community.

