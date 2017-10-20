Catholic World News
Papal audiences (10/19)
October 20, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: In 6 separate audiences, the Pope received the new Serbian ambassador, the leadership of the Brazilian episcopal conference, the nuncio to Uruguay, a Costa Rican political leader, a World Methodist Council delegation, and students from a Catholic school in France.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
