Catholic World News

Papal audiences (10/19)

October 20, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In 6 separate audiences, the Pope received the new Serbian ambassador, the leadership of the Brazilian episcopal conference, the nuncio to Uruguay, a Costa Rican political leader, a World Methodist Council delegation, and students from a Catholic school in France.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.