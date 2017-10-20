Catholic World News

US bishops to vote for conference secretary, 6 committee leaders

October 20, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The November election of chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities may be a bellwether of the direction of the USCCB: the candidates are Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS).

