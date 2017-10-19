Catholic World News

Vatican warns UN of ‘humanitarian disaster’ in Yemen

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a UN session on the Middle East, Archbishop Bernardito Auza repeated the “unwavering support” of the Holy See to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. The archbishop also warned that fighting in Yemen is creating “a humanitarian disaster of apocalyptic proportions.” And he praised the nations that have provided temporary shelter for a flood of refugees from Syria—naming Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, and Egypt.

