Catholic World News
Vatican envoy asks UN action to protect outer space
October 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission
CWN Editor's Note: “Better norms for the protection of outer space are imperative,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said at a UN meeting on protection of space. The archbishop referred to the “increasing problem of space pollution” and stressed that outer space should be recognized and protected as a “universal common good.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
