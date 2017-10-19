Catholic World News

Vatican envoy asks UN action to protect outer space

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Better norms for the protection of outer space are imperative,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said at a UN meeting on protection of space. The archbishop referred to the “increasing problem of space pollution” and stressed that outer space should be recognized and protected as a “universal common good.”

