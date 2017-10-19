Catholic World News

Quebec bans burka in public services

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Quebec have approved legislation that bars women from veiling their faces when they are receiving public services. The ban applies to the use of public transportation, or public hospitals and libraries. Supporters insisted that the law was not targeting any religious group.

