Catholic World News
Quebec bans burka in public services
October 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Post
CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Quebec have approved legislation that bars women from veiling their faces when they are receiving public services. The ban applies to the use of public transportation, or public hospitals and libraries. Supporters insisted that the law was not targeting any religious group.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!