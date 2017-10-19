Catholic World News

Pope to future business leaders: don’t ‘blindly obey’ market forces

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 19 to students from the Institution des Chartreux in Lyon, France, Pope Francis remarked that the students were likely to be the leaders of tomorrow, and urged them “in your future professional life learn to be free from the lure of money, from the slavery into which money shuts those who worship it.” In business, he said, they should show “the courage not to blindly obey the invisible hand of the market.”

