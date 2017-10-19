Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch makes plea for unity in Iraq

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has issued an appeal for unity in Iraq, warning against “new conflicts” and urging political leaders to ensure that they are “protecting people before oil wells.”

