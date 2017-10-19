Catholic World News
Chaldean Patriarch makes plea for unity in Iraq
October 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has issued an appeal for unity in Iraq, warning against “new conflicts” and urging political leaders to ensure that they are “protecting people before oil wells.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
