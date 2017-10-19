Catholic World News

Polish bishops weigh statement affirming traditional stands on marriage and divorce

October 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The document now being discussed by the Polish bishops would strongly reaffirm the teaching of Familiaris Consortio, stating that Catholics who divorce and remarry may receive Communion only if they commit to living as brother and sister.

