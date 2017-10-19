Catholic World News
Australian churches defaced by gay activists as same-sex marriage debate escalates
October 19, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Protestant churches in Melbourne were marked with graffiti that included swastikas and slogans denouncing opposition to same-sex marriage.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
