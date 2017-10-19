Catholic World News

In victory for religious liberty, California governor vetoes labor bill

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The vetoed bill “would have prohibited churches, religious colleges, religious non-profit organizations, and pro-life pregnancy care centers from having faith-based codes of conduct with regard to abortion and sexual behavior,” according to Alliance Defending Freedom.

