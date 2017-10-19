Catholic World News

Christians, other religious minorities suffer workplace discrimination in Pakistan

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “I left my job with a multinational company in Karachi the day my manager told me not to use the same objects and utensils as my Muslim colleagues,” a Hindu recounted.

