Christians, other religious minorities suffer workplace discrimination in Pakistan

October 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “I left my job with a multinational company in Karachi the day my manager told me not to use the same objects and utensils as my Muslim colleagues,” a Hindu recounted.

