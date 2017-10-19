Catholic World News

October 19, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Father Mauizio Pallù was abducted by carjackers over the weekend.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!