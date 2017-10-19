Catholic World News
Kidnapped Italian priest freed in Nigeria
October 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Father Mauizio Pallù was abducted by carjackers over the weekend.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
